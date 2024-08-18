Paul Heyman comments on the return of Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman talking about his return and potential Bloodline debut Bloodline just getting started ☝️☝️☝️ Via: @theanglejoey pic.twitter.com/PUYXSuoFg8 — Nav (@Navtreaks) August 18, 2024

While speaking at the NYC Fanatics Fest, Paul Heyman commented on his absence and the return of Roman Reigns at the 2024 WWE Summerslam PLE…

“You don’t know if or when ‘The Wise Man’ will return. You don’t know who else Solo may or may not have in his back pocket ready to debut. You don’t know what our moves, what Roman Reigns’s moves, what my moves, what anybody’s moves can be.”

“All you know is that Roman Reigns is back. He’s back to reclaim the title of ‘Tribal Chief’ from Solo and Solo has so much backup right now that Roman’s in deep, deep, deep trouble.”

