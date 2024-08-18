Darby Allin training Sting’s son, WWE policy change, and Rhea Ripley’s new selfie
– Darby Allin (via WFAA) has confirmed that he’s helping to train Sting’s son Steven Borden Jr to be a pro-wrestler: “His son, I’m helping train his son right now in wrestling”
It had previously been reported that Borden was training to become a wrestler following his appearance as Wolfpac Sting at AEW Revolution.
Sting was backstage at a couple of recent AEW/ROH tapings in Texas, reports Fightful. Sting visited with friends, and surprised Allin by attending one of the matches on Collision he wrestled on.
– Rhea Ripley posted…
Make sure you spend some time outside today… Maybe go for a swim? A walk? Go touch some grass? Whatever you need pic.twitter.com/NoZpu0rO2a
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 17, 2024
– Via CM Punk during Fanatics Fest:
Wrestlers in WWE now have the option to request days off whenever they want with just a click on their WWE app under the new regime.