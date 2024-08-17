Tony Khan open to working with Charles Barkley

While speaking to the DanLeBatard Show, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Charles Barkley possibly making his way to AEW programming in the future.

“Charles Barkley is a wrestling fan. Yeah, huge. We presented the Inside the NBA team with AEW championship belts, and he was great and very gracious. We’ve worked with Shaq, and Shaq is one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met or worked with in my entire life. I know that Barkley has been great to AEW. I don’t know exactly what the future of the NBA holds, but, you know, Charles Barkley, as far as being one of the top hosts in all of sports, as far as being one of the most entertaining people on all of television, I think he adds to any sport he’s involved in. So if he wanted to come to AEW, we would love that, and absolutely, I would encourage that and support that.”

