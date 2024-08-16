Notes on Dominik Mysterio, BiG BiLL, and Mina Shirakawa

Aug 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Dominik Mysterio (via Impaulsive) says he was originally supposed to throw the water at Aalyah’s chest at Wrestlemania 39. He thought that it wouldn’t get much of a reaction, so he improvised and went for the face instead.

Mina Shirakawa is replacing Stephanie Vaquer and will now face Dani Luna for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship.

– Happy birthday to…

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Mai Sakurai

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal