Notes on Dominik Mysterio, BiG BiLL, and Mina Shirakawa

– Dominik Mysterio (via Impaulsive) says he was originally supposed to throw the water at Aalyah’s chest at Wrestlemania 39. He thought that it wouldn’t get much of a reaction, so he improvised and went for the face instead.

– Mina Shirakawa is replacing Stephanie Vaquer and will now face Dani Luna for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship.

Everybody wants Mina. See you in London!!!!!!#WeWantMina https://t.co/9pX50gP46V — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) August 16, 2024

