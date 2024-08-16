Notes on Dominik Mysterio, BiG BiLL, and Mina Shirakawa
– Dominik Mysterio (via Impaulsive) says he was originally supposed to throw the water at Aalyah’s chest at Wrestlemania 39. He thought that it wouldn’t get much of a reaction, so he improvised and went for the face instead.
– Mina Shirakawa is replacing Stephanie Vaquer and will now face Dani Luna for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship.
