Khan on WWE’s contract tampering, Reigns on the passing of his uncle, Bayley note

– Bayley (via Queen Of The Ring) confirms WWE was in talks with Paramore for special WrestleMania 40 entrance, but the timing didn’t work out.

– Tony Khan (via LeBatardShow) believes WWE haven’t stopped engaging in contract tampering:

“I don’t think that it has. It’s still happening. I will reserve all rights when it comes to that, but I don’t think that it’s stopped. I’ll leave it at that.”

– Roman Reigns comments on the passing of his uncle…

Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana'i Anoa'i. We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’I were… — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 16, 2024

