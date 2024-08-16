Khan on WWE’s contract tampering, Reigns on the passing of his uncle, Bayley note

Bayley (via Queen Of The Ring) confirms WWE was in talks with Paramore for special WrestleMania 40 entrance, but the timing didn’t work out.

Tony Khan (via LeBatardShow) believes WWE haven’t stopped engaging in contract tampering:

“I don’t think that it has. It’s still happening. I will reserve all rights when it comes to that, but I don’t think that it’s stopped. I’ll leave it at that.”

Roman Reigns comments on the passing of his uncle…

