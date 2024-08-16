JBL supports MJF, Austin said he was close to appearing at Wrestlemania 40

– JBL shows his support for MJF

Proud to wholeheartedly support this True American Hero. The world is lucky to have MJF. https://t.co/crN7LVMzIM — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 15, 2024

– Stone Cold Steve Austin says that he was close to being at WrestleMania 40 this year and explains why he couldn’t make it:

“It was close, and they (WWE) certainly reached out to me, we had conversations. But my wife and I had some things going on that I didnt need to go to Philly at that time.

But I have said I missed that Mania and God dang, Philly was a good town for me back in the Day and I appreciate those fans. Couldn’t make it to that one”

(Interview w/ @AdrianRadio93)

