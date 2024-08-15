Renee Paquette comments on Darby Allin, MLW sending prayers to Wild Samoan Afa

– Renee Paquette says Darby Allin is looking for insane things to jump off at GlobeLife Field.

Today we announced All In in Arlington TX for next summer. Immediately after @DarbyAllin disappeared and started looking for insane things to jump off at @GlobeLifeField. Spoiler alert: there’s a lot of crazy shit to jump off. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 15, 2024

– MLW posted:

Prayers and love go out to the mighty legend Afa the Wild Samoan and his family. pic.twitter.com/xNBN7ZMmeU — MLW (@MLW) August 15, 2024

