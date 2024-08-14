Tony Khan ready to make multiple big announcements

– Tony Khan says multiple big AEW announcements are imminent.

“We’re on the verge of the most important announcements in the history of AEW. There are multiple aspects. The arrival of these announcements is imminent. We’ll have big news that could come at any time!!

Isn’t that the best kind of wrestling surprise when you know something is coming and you want it and it’s exciting, but you’re not sure when it’s going to happen? You have that feeling it’s going to happen. The future of AEW is very bright.”

(via TVInsider)

Could this be one of the announcements?

AEW is reportedly planning on hosting a stadium show in Australia during 2025.

Possible venues include Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, & Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, with entertainment company TEG understood to be backing the event.

(via Sportingnewsau)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

