MJF says he’s still not 100%, AEW reportedly set to hire two new wrestlers, Lucha Bros. update

– “I’m still not 100%. I had to come back because I don’t know if you noticed this the show without me f*cking blew a bag of d*cks. So I came back a little bit earlier than I probably physically should have.” – MJF

(Source: Cultaholic)

– Fightful reports Michael Oku and Amira are set to sign with AEW. Sources tell Fightful no deal has been signed yet but wrestlers in RevPro are proud of Oku and say he deserves the opportunity.

– According to some within AEW, the Lucha Bros don’t want to “do business” on their way out of the company, like many others have done in the past.

Alongside this, some within the company are claiming that AEW could add injury time onto Penta’s contract & believe Penta’s pushing back on reports so his brother, Rey Fenix will be able to leave AEW without contractual hurdles.

Penta has since called reports that he would be in Orlando this week as “fake news” and that his “present is AEW!”

(Source: Fightful)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

