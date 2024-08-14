MJF says AEW’S locker room is tight, Match announced for next week’s Dynamite
– Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Continental Title is made official for next week.
NEXT WEEK in Cardiff, Wales at the @UtilitaArenaCDF!
The #AEW Continental Title is on the line as Claudio Castagnoli takes on the champion Kazuchika Okada!
– “The AEW locker room has never been tighter. It’s never been a better work environment.
This is based on everything I’ve been told. Nobody talks to me or hangs out with me, and I like it that way. It seems like everyone is unified, not just in hating me, but they all seem to be getting along.
It seems like a genuine team effort right now and it seems like everybody believes in All Elite Wrestling”
(MJF via WrestleTalk)