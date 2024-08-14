MJF says AEW’S locker room is tight, Match announced for next week’s Dynamite

Aug 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Continental Title is made official for next week.

– “The AEW locker room has never been tighter. It’s never been a better work environment.

This is based on everything I’ve been told. Nobody talks to me or hangs out with me, and I like it that way. It seems like everyone is unified, not just in hating me, but they all seem to be getting along.

It seems like a genuine team effort right now and it seems like everybody believes in All Elite Wrestling”

(MJF via WrestleTalk)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Eve Torres

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal