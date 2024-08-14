John Cena says he’s given the 2025 calendar year to WWE

John Cena confirmed that he will be working around 36 dates for WWE next year for his farewell tour which will commence in January 2025.

Speaking to Collider, the 16-time world champion said that he has given the calendar year of 2025 “to WWE,” suggesting that he will not be doing any big Hollywood productions in that year. Cena said that filming for the TV series Peacemaker will take him until the end of this year, and then it will be all WWE once the year turns.

“I start that farewell tour in January and I’ll end it in December. It’s gonna be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world,” Cena said. “So, that’s what I’m doing in 2025.”

The leader of the Cenation will be part of the inaugural episode of Raw on Netflix and will work the major premium live events along the year. 36 dates do not mean that he will be wrestling 36 times although he is expected to be lacing up his boots for PLEs.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

