The former Mandy Rose participates at the WBFF Bikini World Champions

Former NXT Women’s champion Mandy Rose, who now goes by the name of Mandy Sacs, participated in the 2024 WBFF Bikini World Championships in Miami this weekend.

She came in second place in the bikini category and third in the wellness category, a culmination of 12 weeks of intensive training.

“It felt really great to step back onstage after 10 years, now at 34 years old I feel even better than I did at 24,” she told TMZ Sports.

Mandy posted several photos and videos from the competition on her Instagram account, receiving nearly 70,000 likes in one day. And if you wonder why, well, you gotta see for yourself!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

