MJF comments on Tony Khan meeting with Shane McMahon

– MJF reacts to the Tony Khan and Shane McMahon meeting:

“He’s a f*cking mark. I mean, yeah. That was my reaction. I don’t respect either of them. I respect the fact that I am the highest-paid athlete in my company. Rightfully so. Outside of that and the money stuff, I don’t know man.

Although I will say, freakishly large biceps on such a small man. If you ever meet him in person, it’s weird. He’s got these Scott Steiner-esque biceps. I don’t know if he’s just sitting at home exclusively doing curls, but this man’s arms are weirdly large. That is the only thing I’ll give him credit for.”

– MJF says he would love to face Shane McMahon in AEW

“I think it would be bad for Shane McMahon’s mental health to get in a ring with me, on a microphone or bell to bell. So my answer is yes because I would have the time of my f*cking life. But my answer, also just because I’m so salt of the earth, is I think for the first time in my career I’d feel bad.”

Source: Cultaholic

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

