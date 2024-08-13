Cena won’t change his mind about retirement, Tayo Melo update

– According to PWinsider, it has been revealed that Tay Melo is expected to return to AEW Television shortly, with the potential of making her comeback as early as this week’s AEW Dynamite.

– John Cena (via ComicBook) asserts that nothing will change his mind about retiring at the end of 2025:

“There isn’t a check writer with enough money to change my mind when I hang it up in December. I don’t want to continue for ego or financial gain.

“I built a relationship of trust and authenticity over the years with the WWE, and that’s people who think I suck and people who believe in me, they know that I shoot them straight and I’m trustworthy.

“I mean what I say: when I’m done in December (2025), I am done. It is the last time I will perform in a ring.”

