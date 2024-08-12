Cena on possible UK tour dates, Tavion Heights successful in Japan (video)

Aug 12, 2024

John Cena (via TalkSport) hopes there is some UK dates during his retirement run:

“I really hope so. As you know, I’m retiring from in-ring performing next year and we’ll start in January and we’ll do our last match in December 2025.

I really hope there are some UK dates involved in that farewell. I meant what I said, and I said the same thing in Canada, the UK and Canada have been such strong supporters of the WWE, through thick and thin.”

– NXT’s Tavion Heights defeated Kenoh in NOAH’s N-1 Victory! Big win for him and has been winning over the crowd with his performances throughout the tournament.

