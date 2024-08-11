Video: Will Ospreay makes surprise RevPro appearance, goes after MJF

Will Ospreay returned to UK-based RevPro today and came out after MJF successfully defended the AEW American title against Michael Oku in the main event of RevPro’s Summer Sizzler 2024 in London.

MJF came out with an American flag, yellow trunks and boots and red kneecaps, channeling his inner Hulk Hogan as he continues his feud with the Brits.

After the match was over, the champion was about to hit the Tiger Driver on Amira Blair but Will Ospreay’s music hit the speakers to a thunderous ovation from the crowd. Ospreay removed his shirt at the top of the ramp and then ran down for MJF, but MJF bailed out as the fans sang along to Ospreay’s theme.

Ospreay then cut a promo in the ring and promised that he will do whatever it takes to regain the title from MJF at All In.

F*CK YES! Will Ospreay has returned to RevPro today pic.twitter.com/VAtk9SdP4f — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 11, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

