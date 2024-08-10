Notes on CM Punk, Booker T, and Giulia

– WWE has advertised CM Punk for several Raw events throughout August, including dates in Austin, TX, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Providence, RI. However, he is not currently advertised for Bash in Berlin on August 31 or the October 5th Bad Blood event.

– Following his title loss, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on Logan Paul’s unique WWE journey during an episode of “The Hall of Fame.” Booker praised Paul’s accomplishments. He said “Especially a guy that just walked into the business with zero experience, right into the main event, WrestleMania with The Miz taking on the Mysterios. Definitely, that’s not something you’re never gonna see ever again, I’m serious.”

– Giulia on the crowd’s reaction to her at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this year:

“Actually, at that time, I didn’t think they were cheering for me. When I stood up, the whole venue was like, “Whoaaaaaa!”, so I thought, “Maybe some amazing celebrity has come?” —

Even when someone said, “That was a huge cheer!” I thought, “Was that for me?” When I checked the video later, I had such a goofy look on my face, and I thought, “How embarrassing!” —

I was like, “There’s no way people would cheer for me this much!” The scale is different from Japan, and I was just like, “Did someone come? Dwayne Johnson?””

(Interview w/ Creators)

