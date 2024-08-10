Next week’s WWE Speed match set, note on Jacob Henry’s WWE deal, Mustafa Ali note, mire

– Montez Ford vs. Austin Theory is set for next week’s WWE Speed.

– Adam Pearce has fined Big Bronson Reed an undisclosed amount for his attack on Seth Rollins.

– Mustafa Ali vs. Sidney Akeem has been announced for GCW Live Fast Die Young

– Regarding Jacob Henry (Mark Henry’s son), the deal he signed was an NIL deal meaning he’ll be paid by WWE while he goes to college. He’ll be on the University of Oklahoma wrestling team as a heavyweight which is one of the best programs in the country. He will also be trying out for the football team in the spring.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

