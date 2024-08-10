JD McDonagh & Finn Balor returning to Ireland, Young Bucks update, and a MJF note

MJF will defend the AEW American Title against Michael Oku tomorrow.

– “They (Young Bucks) haven’t been (at TV), because I know Pentagon & Fenix wanted to talk to them, and they weren’t there because of whatever.

I did hear a lot about the Pentagon and Fenix stuff, and essentially I think Pentagon didn’t wanna stay (in AEW), and Fenix wanted to be loyal to his brother. And thats kinda it.“ (Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio)

– WWE World Tag Team Champions JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are returning to Ireland for OTT’s “10th Anniversary” show on Saturday, October 26th.

