JD McDonagh & Finn Balor returning to Ireland, Young Bucks update, and a MJF note
– MJF will defend the AEW American Title against Michael Oku tomorrow.
THIS SUNDAY
York Hall, Bethnal Green London
AEW American Championship
MJF Vs. Michael Oku
– “They (Young Bucks) haven’t been (at TV), because I know Pentagon & Fenix wanted to talk to them, and they weren’t there because of whatever.
I did hear a lot about the Pentagon and Fenix stuff, and essentially I think Pentagon didn’t wanna stay (in AEW), and Fenix wanted to be loyal to his brother. And thats kinda it.“ (Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio)
– WWE World Tag Team Champions JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are returning to Ireland for OTT’s “10th Anniversary” show on Saturday, October 26th.
