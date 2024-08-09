Updates on The Lucha Brothers, Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, and more

Aug 9, 2024

– The Lucha Brothers have trademarked “King Fuego” and “Rey Fuego” for entertainment services, reports PWInsider.

– Rey Fenix has canceled an Indie booking with New Era Wrestling on September 27th due to personal circumstances.

– Kota Ibushi confirms he is still with AEW and will be back when Kenny Omega comes back.

– Refresco, a beverage-bottling giant, is sueing Logan Paul’s Prime Energy Drink for 68 million dollars due to a breach of contract.

Source: Business Insider

