Updates on The Lucha Brothers, Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, and more

– The Lucha Brothers have trademarked “King Fuego” and “Rey Fuego” for entertainment services, reports PWInsider.

– Rey Fenix has canceled an Indie booking with New Era Wrestling on September 27th due to personal circumstances.

Rey Fenix pulled out of an independent event on September 27th, which is a Friday one week prior to WWE's Bad Blood event on October 5th. pic.twitter.com/bSnEa1prAd — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) August 9, 2024

– Kota Ibushi confirms he is still with AEW and will be back when Kenny Omega comes back.

– Refresco, a beverage-bottling giant, is sueing Logan Paul’s Prime Energy Drink for 68 million dollars due to a breach of contract.

Source: Business Insider

