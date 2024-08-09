Notes on Roman Reigns, Tony Khan, and Brandi Rhodes/Britt Baker friction

– In addition to his appearance on this week’s August 9 episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns will also be appearing at the August 16 episode, as confirmed by the Kia Center.

– Tony Khan (via Q101) on the AEW detractors:

“I think AEW is a great company. There are a lot of people out there who don’t want to see it succeed & spend a lot of time trying to stop it. But that’s the fight basically every challenger wrestling promotion has fought for decades.”

– Konnan talked about a issue with Britt Baker & Brandi Rhodes:

“One of the reasons that Cody left amongst many was there was problems between Brandi and Britt….Tony always takes her side….you’ll find out one day.”

Source: Keepin it 100

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

