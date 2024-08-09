Notes on Roman Reigns, Tony Khan, and Brandi Rhodes/Britt Baker friction
– In addition to his appearance on this week’s August 9 episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns will also be appearing at the August 16 episode, as confirmed by the Kia Center.
– Tony Khan (via Q101) on the AEW detractors:
“I think AEW is a great company. There are a lot of people out there who don’t want to see it succeed & spend a lot of time trying to stop it. But that’s the fight basically every challenger wrestling promotion has fought for decades.”
– Konnan talked about a issue with Britt Baker & Brandi Rhodes:
“One of the reasons that Cody left amongst many was there was problems between Brandi and Britt….Tony always takes her side….you’ll find out one day.”
Source: Keepin it 100
There are a lot more people out there who want to see it succeed, which is why they want Tony Khan to step away from creative, hire people who know what they’re doing, fire those who don’t, take creative control away from almost everyone, ban stupid and meaningless moves before someone gets killed, stick to whatever it is that he does best (bleeding daddy?), and finally start making money instead of having perhaps the biggest vanity entertainment project in the world. And that’s a fight no wrestling promotion has ever fought…