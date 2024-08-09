Nick Khan working to secure more short-form deals for WWE

During the conference call with investors, TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro revealed that WWE President Nick Khan is working on several other short-form deals for WWE which they hope to announce soon.

The last short-form deal that WWE signed was with Elon Musk’s social media company X for WWE Speed, a weekly show airing exclusively on the platform featuring quick matches with a time limit.

WWE also had Mixed Match Challenge airing on Facebook years ago but that ended in 2018 after just two seasons.

In the same call, Shapiro also put over Paul “Triple H” Levesque big time and credited him for WWE staying hot while breaking records along the way.

