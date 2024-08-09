Khan claims people are trying to Sabotage AEW’s success

Tony Khan Claims Many People Are Trying to Sabotage AEW’s Success

“I think that’s a legitimate thing I said, and it is a challenging thing to be the challenger brand, but it’s also a great opportunity. Bringing wrestling back to TBS and TNT every week means a lot; it’s a great American tradition. I’ve really communicated that very well—that it means a lot to me and to the American people to have wrestling on TBS and TNT every week. To be on TBS tonight, I don’t take it for granted. We’ve done over 250 episodes now on Wednesday nights, and doing this every week on TV is something that I’m very well aware of. It’s a great thing for everybody that we can do this for all the people who work here and for all the fans.

Pro wrestling is a 52-week-a-year business; it’s a very, very challenging grind, and I love it. I think it is difficult to be the challenger brand, and there are great examples of this. I think Voices of Wrestling, in particular, has done a great job covering these things. In general, I think I will come under scrutiny for almost anything I say.”

[When the interviewer mentioned seeing many attempts to paint Khan inaccurately]

“I feel that way too, and I’m glad that you see it and feel that way. I think AEW is a great company, and there are a lot of people out there who don’t want to see it succeed and spend a lot of time trying to stop it. But that’s the fight that basically every challenger wrestling promotion has fought for decades, and it’s great standing here right now.”

