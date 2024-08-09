Jericho says he was his idea to recruit Big Bill, Judy Martin has emergency surgery

– Chris Jericho (via Sports Illustrated) says it was his idea to recruit Big Bill to join The Learning Tree, while Tony Khan suggested Bryan Keith for the group:

“I think Big Bill is great–I loved him as Cass and I wanted to work with him.

“Tony Khan suggested Bryan Keith, and the bad apple character was born. The chemistry is great, and we’re putting a spotlight on something new–and that gives us some great stories to tell.”

– Tom Randolph noted:

Yesterday, Judy Martin was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent emergency heart surgery. Her close friend and longtime tag team partner, Leilani Kai, reports that Judy has come out of surgery and the prognosis for her recover is good. She’s awake and enjoying reading the get well messages being sent to her.

JUDY MARTIN Y VELVET MCYNTIRE LUCHADORAS AMERICANAS DE LOS AÑOS 80S pic.twitter.com/tCj0zcfZEi — sergio Gerardo (@lucha_femeniles) August 3, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

