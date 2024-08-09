Deonna Purrazzo asked about the MJF-Britt Baker backstage incident

Speaking to Stephanie Chase, Deonna Purrazzo was asked about the incident between MJF and Britt Baker.

“I think this was just one instance that sparked a lot of drama, and also kind of took on a life of its own. The rumor mill starts going and things aren’t as they were. People add their two cents and it makes it way bigger than it was. I think this was an isolated incident because everything else that I’ve experienced in this locker room is supportive, encouraging, is a lot of camaraderie.

We just recently celebrated people’s birthdays and had birthday cakes and sang. I feel this locker room doesn’t get as much credit as it deserves for that type of camaraderie. I don’t know what it was like before. I can only speak to my experiences, but I feel like it doesn’t get enough credit as it deserves.”

