Chris Jericho says he’s proud to call Swerve Strickland his “team captain” in AEW, while also expressing his bemusement at why WWE let him go back in 2021:

“This is only his first time as champ and look what he’s doing, wait until the second time and the third time and the fourth time. He has star written all over him.

“I don’t know how you could ever let that guy go, “Swerve and MJF are two guys I watch and always think, ‘How did he pull that off?’ Swerve’s still not even at the peak of his character, and he already has this great connection with the crowd.

“His persona is larger-than-life, he works extremely hard, and he’s a good f***ing person. His energy is amazing–the man can tear the house down. Swerve is our team captain right now, and I’m proud to be on that roster.”

(source: Sports Illustrated)

