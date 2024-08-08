WWE reportedly interested in AEW talent, Zack Sabre Jr note

– WWE is interested in signing several AEW wrestlers, including Ricky Starks, reports PWInsider.

They “certainly have interest” in a number of AEW stars whose deals are close to expiring or have been off TV for some time.

– After his victory over Gabe Kidd, Zack Sabre Jr is the first man to advance into the playoffs of the G1 Climax! One spot remains for A Block at this time.

Shota Umino is also mathematically eliminated from advancing after his loss to Jake Lee.

