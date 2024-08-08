Montez Ford wants to be WWE champ, Mercedes not interested in dating, Gunther note

– Montez Ford (via SI) says he still hasn’t given up on his dream of becoming WWE Champion one day.

“Any time you get to call yourself a WWE champion, you know that you are at the top of your profession. But, I’m also down with Angelo for the long haul–Angelo is power and speed, he’s a linebacker. The chemistry that we have is off the charts, and when, not if, we get a hold of the WWE tag team titles, they will be ours for a long time.”

– Mercedes Mone’ tells thirsty fans to relax and she has no interest in dating yet after her recent divorce

“To those asking, no, I am NOT ready to start dating yet. I definitely cannot see myself dating anyone from a rival company either. I feel like when the right person comes along, I’ll know it, but right now, my head is just so focused on work at AEW, achieving what Tony and I discussed, with all my goals.”

– Gunther celebrating winning his new WWE World Heavyweight Championship with his Wife & former NXT supporter, Jinny

