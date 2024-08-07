Roxanne Perez comments on CM Punk helping out at NXT, Mariah May on her AEW stint

– Speaking to Stephanie Chase, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez commented on CM Punk helping out at NXT.

“I grew up watching him, I grew up wanting to be where he was so now being able to be under his learning tree… he’s just so awesome. I feel like he doesn’t have to do everything that he does, he will literally just drop by the NXT pay-per-views. He was there at Las Vegas Battleground just to watch all of our matches So it’s really cool for him to go out of his way to do that and and help us out and see if we need any critiques or any advice or anything, he’s always there,” she said.

– In an interview with the Daily Star, Mariah May spoke about her time in AEW so far and said that the locker room has been like a family. May is set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title at All In later this month.

On her journey in wrestling so far: “Gosh, I mean where to start. I wanted to wrestle since I was a child. Then when I left school, I was training whilst working other jobs to pay for the training. Then I started to work on the indies but I think mainstay is generous! I was definitely working as hard as I could. I was travelling all over the country, training where I could, taking seminars where I could, doing whatever shows I could – in front of maybe 10 people on average. Then I had the opportunity to go to Japan, within my first few weeks – I was only supposed to go for a couple of months – I was asking if I could stay for longer. They asked how long, and I said as long as I can, forever? They said sure! So I ended up moving to Japan on a whim, I had maybe two suitcases of stuff! I got to wrestle 100 matches which was really pivotal for me in making the jump to America, being on TV and being a part of AEW. It did all happen very quickly but there was a lot of travel and work in that journey to AEW and now to be able to wrestle at Wembley!”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

