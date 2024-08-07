Bryan Danielson and Tony Khan notes

– Bryan Danielson (via Gorilla Position) says he’s never had a boss like Tony Khan:

“Tony’s super kind. He’s a super kind human being and I haven’t had a boss like that. I had a great relationship with Vince and with Hunter and when I was in Ring of Honor, I had a great relationship with Gabe Sapolsky.

None of them were particularly kind. That’s been really refreshing.”

– Tony Khan (via Q101) on AEW’s upcoming media rights deal saying they’re about to be very profitable:

“Right now is the most important time ever in AEW. We’re on the verge of the most important deal we’ll ever make.

I think now, over 5 years, it’s really been building to this point where AEW’s going to jump into the media rights and be a very profitable, successful company.”

