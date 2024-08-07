Bryan Danielson and Tony Khan notes

Aug 7, 2024

Bryan Danielson (via Gorilla Position) says he’s never had a boss like Tony Khan:

“Tony’s super kind. He’s a super kind human being and I haven’t had a boss like that. I had a great relationship with Vince and with Hunter and when I was in Ring of Honor, I had a great relationship with Gabe Sapolsky.

None of them were particularly kind. That’s been really refreshing.”

Tony Khan (via Q101) on AEW’s upcoming media rights deal saying they’re about to be very profitable:

“Right now is the most important time ever in AEW. We’re on the verge of the most important deal we’ll ever make.

I think now, over 5 years, it’s really been building to this point where AEW’s going to jump into the media rights and be a very profitable, successful company.”

