AEW talent facing transportation problems, Danielson on his wrestling style
– Tony Khan via X:
With flight cancellations, several AEW wrestlers are struggling to get to #AEWDynamite tonight!
Thankfully everyone announced for tonight's show is here or en route!
I've held back other announcements anticipating travel mayhem + will change accordingly!
See you on TBS tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 7, 2024
– Bryan Danielson told Gorilla Position this week, that when doctors cleared him to return to wrestling, they cleared him to wrestle a certain style, that is certainly not the style of pro wrestling he is doing right now.
Danielson said:
“I’m really walking back this idea of wrestling forever. I don’t think I can do it. I thought I’d be comfortable doing that, but, it turns out, that’s not what I want.
I can’t stop myself from doing kind of wrestling.”