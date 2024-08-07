AEW talent facing transportation problems, Danielson on his wrestling style

– Tony Khan via X:

With flight cancellations, several AEW wrestlers are struggling to get to #AEWDynamite tonight! Thankfully everyone announced for tonight's show is here or en route!

I've held back other announcements anticipating travel mayhem + will change accordingly!

See you on TBS tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 7, 2024

– Bryan Danielson told Gorilla Position this week, that when doctors cleared him to return to wrestling, they cleared him to wrestle a certain style, that is certainly not the style of pro wrestling he is doing right now.

Danielson said:

“I’m really walking back this idea of wrestling forever. I don’t think I can do it. I thought I’d be comfortable doing that, but, it turns out, that’s not what I want.

I can’t stop myself from doing kind of wrestling.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

