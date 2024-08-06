Logan Paul ‘suing’ LA Knight

As seen during the 2024 WWE Summerslam PLE, LA Knight defeated Logan Paul to win the United States title. It appears that the storyline between the two will continue as Logan revealed via Twitter/X that he is “suing” Knight for stealing and damaging his PRIME truck. Logan shared a court document that states the following…

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO

CASE NO. —

LOGAN PAUL,

Plaintiff,

VS.

SHAUN MICHAEL RICKER

A/K/A “LA KNIGHT,”

Defendant.

COMPLAINT AND DEMAND FOR JURY TRIAL

Logan Paul, by and through undersigned counsel and pursuant to Ohio Rev. Code $§ 2307.60 and 2307.61, files this Complaint and Demand for Jury Trial against Shaun Michael Ricker a/k/a “LA Knight” to hold him accountable for civil theft and the willful property damage he caused by stealing Mr. Paul’s PRIME truck and later using a metal pipe to destroy the truck’s driver-side window and damage the door frame and surrounding areas. In support of the claims herein, for which Mr. Paul seeks compensatory and exemplary damages and attorney’s fees and costs, and for which LA Knight has no viable defenses, Mr. Paul alleges as follows:

NATURE OF THE ACTION

1. This action arises from the illicit conduct of Defendant LA Knight, a World Wrestling Entertainment (“WWE”) wrestler, which caused serious damage to Mr. Paul’s vehicle. In the lead-up to his match with Mr. Paul at SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio, LA Knight came across Mr. Paul’s PRIME truck in the loading dock area of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. In an act of malice, LA Knight then drove off in the vehicle…”

