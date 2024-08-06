Liv Morgan signs with Paradigm, location for the first two NXT on CW episodes announced

– Liv Morgan has signed with Paradigm for representation. She continues to be represented by attorney Brad Small at Fox Rothschild, reports Variety.

Morgan follows Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton and CM Punk as signing with Paradigm, one of the most exclusive talent agencies in the world.

.@TripleH, I borrowed the jet… Can't wait to bring #WWENXT on the road for the first two episodes of @TheCW era in Chicago on Tuesday 10/1 & St. Louis on Tuesday 10/8!https://t.co/MJaTXGXLGQ pic.twitter.com/O338yz8LiE — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 6, 2024

– BREAKING NEWS: WWE NXT will go on the road for the first two episodes on CW.

On 10/1, the premiere will take place in Chicago.

On 10/8, NXT will take place in St. Louis.

