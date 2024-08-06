Hulk Hogan and John Cena notes

– Hulk Hogan (via Sportskeeda) on who would he face today …

“If I really could jump in the ring with somebody today, if Roman Reigns was a babyface, — I would love to work with Roman.

My other two guys would be Seth [Rollins] and CM Punk. I think we could do some crazy business,”

– As seen during the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank PLE, John Cena announced that he plans to retire from wrestling in 2025. While speaking to Extra TV, Cena discussed the plans…

“It’s going to be fun. Not bittersweet for me, it’s going to be fun. I’m so grateful that I’m in a position where I still have my health and I’m able to carve out a large section of time and perform for a year, from January to December, and give everyone a heads up.

A lot of times in WWE, sometimes injuries force retirement all of a sudden. One day you’re there, the next day you’re gone, or sometimes you say you’re going to retire and it’s part of the bit. You attack somebody and get a shot at the championship. This is my way, for an audience that has made me who I am, after 23 years of investment, to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to give you six months. That’s your warning. In January, we’re going on tour, and in December, I’m hanging them up. Let’s all get together at various spots around the world the next calendar year and get loud and rowdy one more time.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

