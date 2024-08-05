Trish Stratus hints at another run in WWE to finish her story

Aug 5, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: @trishstratuscom

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus told Sports Illustrated that Cody Rhodes wasn’t the only Superstar with an unfinished story and hinted at a return to the company.

“I loved being back as a special guest in Toronto at Money in the Bank. And who knows, if I can still go, I’ll still keep going,” Stratus said. “I’ll never half-ass it. If fans are interested and it can influence another generation, then we’ll see.”

The former multi-time champion, now 48, has not wrestled since Payback in September of last year. That match was in a cage and was originally scheduled for SummerSlam, but was cut from the program and saved for later.

Stratus said that before she ended her latest run, she wanted a cage match and said that they were looking at a max of 10 minutes for the match at SummerSlam and not in a cage, so she was happy to get a longer time and do it the following month in a cage.

“I know people had thought the ‘dream matches’ were with Charlotte and Mercedes, but I loved working with Becky, too. I wanted to go back as a heel, and it ended up working out so well for us,” she continued.

