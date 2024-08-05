Trish Stratus hints at another run in WWE to finish her story

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus told Sports Illustrated that Cody Rhodes wasn’t the only Superstar with an unfinished story and hinted at a return to the company.

“I loved being back as a special guest in Toronto at Money in the Bank. And who knows, if I can still go, I’ll still keep going,” Stratus said. “I’ll never half-ass it. If fans are interested and it can influence another generation, then we’ll see.”

The former multi-time champion, now 48, has not wrestled since Payback in September of last year. That match was in a cage and was originally scheduled for SummerSlam, but was cut from the program and saved for later.

Stratus said that before she ended her latest run, she wanted a cage match and said that they were looking at a max of 10 minutes for the match at SummerSlam and not in a cage, so she was happy to get a longer time and do it the following month in a cage.

“I know people had thought the ‘dream matches’ were with Charlotte and Mercedes, but I loved working with Becky, too. I wanted to go back as a heel, and it ended up working out so well for us,” she continued.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

