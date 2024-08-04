Stephanie McMahon, Arn Anderson, and MKG appear at SummerSlam

Former WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon made an appearance at SummerSlam and was shown on camera sitting at ringside. Stephanie got a huge pop from the crowd when she was acknowledged on screen, with her husband Triple H later saying in the press conference that McMahon has no official role within the company but expects her to be around more in future events. A video making the rounds also shows Stephanie embracing CM Punk with a long hug after his loss to Drew McIntyre.

Four Horsemen member Arn Anderson also made a surprise appearance, giving Cody Rhodes a pep talk before he walked out for his match against Solo Sikoa. Anderson told Cody that there are some angry islanders but he found some friends willing to even the odds for him. Anderson, who was removed from WWE in 2019, joined AEW where he was a producer and on-screen talent with Rhodes. He left the company a few months ago. At the post-show press conference, Cody said that he found sanity in Anderson during a chaotic time backstage at AEW and hopes he gets to see him more.

Artist Machine Gun Kelly was also a surprise during the event, coming out with Logan Paul for his United States title match. MGK, who is from Cleveland, is not new to WWE programming and once got powerbombed off the stage and through a table by Kevin Owens. MGK got involved in the match as well, handing Paul his brass knuckles.

Speaking of getting involved in matches, Jelly Roll also had his part on the show. He first performed God Bless America and then did the intro for the show live. Later in the broadcast, Jelly Roll came in the ring during the Miz/Truth segment with A-Town Down Under, hitting Theory and Waller with a chair shot, then delivering a picture-perfect chokeslam and the Five Knuckle Shuffle on Theory.

