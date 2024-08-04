Fatu spotted after Summerslam (video), backstage reaction to Stephanie at Summerslam

– Last night at SummerSlam, Stephanie McMahon was shown on camera enjoying the show and Fightful Select have learned of the reaction to her presence at the show. It is reported that talent were “very happy” to see McMahon backstage at the show. One of those who was clearly happy to see Stephanie McMahon was CM Punk, who was seen by fans in the arena sharing a hug with McMahon after his loss to Drew McIntyre.

Video of Punker and Stephanie hugging. Happy they buried the hatchet ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/KedKaSQT5S — Teffo (@Teffo_01) August 4, 2024

– As previously noted, Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that Jacob Fatu injured his leg last night at Summerslam.

Jacob Fatu is wearing a walking boot after SummerSlam. (via HaroonTwins on IG)

Jacob Fatu is wearing a walking boot after smashing his leg on the announce table. This shit is breaking my heart into a million pieces (Credit HaroonTwins) pic.twitter.com/yhwp19zqoV — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 4, 2024

