Fatu spotted after Summerslam (video), backstage reaction to Stephanie at Summerslam

Aug 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Last night at SummerSlam, Stephanie McMahon was shown on camera enjoying the show and Fightful Select have learned of the reaction to her presence at the show. It is reported that talent were “very happy” to see McMahon backstage at the show. One of those who was clearly happy to see Stephanie McMahon was CM Punk, who was seen by fans in the arena sharing a hug with McMahon after his loss to Drew McIntyre.

– As previously noted, Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that Jacob Fatu injured his leg last night at Summerslam.

Jacob Fatu is wearing a walking boot after SummerSlam. (via HaroonTwins on IG)

