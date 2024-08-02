NXT Great American Bash Viewership, DIY makes a surprise appearance

Aug 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– NXT felt the wrath of changing channels and Olympics with the show drawing its second lowest number ever, with just 468,000 viewers tuning in for night one of The Great American Bash. That is down 165,000 viewers from the prior week. In 1849, the show had a 0.15 rating, down 0.04 from the previous week and the second lowest of 2024. (Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics, Colin Vassallo)

– Johnny Gargano and Tommasso Ciampa made a surprise appearance at AIW tonight in Cleveland

