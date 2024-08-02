Matt and Jeff Hardy meet WWE officials in Cleveland

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting in an exclusive story that Matt and Jeff Hardy met WWE officials this morning in Cleveland, Ohio.

Both of them were in town for the WrestleCon even which is being held in the area coinciding with SummerSlam and are expected to be part of the TNA Impact television tapings at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida this weekend.

Matt and Jeff Hardy are still considered free agents despite regularly appearing on TNA television. Johnson adds that the two brothers filmed some stuff for WWE Digital as well.

Matt left WWE in March 2020 when his contract expired while Jeff was released from his contract in December 2021 after he walked out during a tag team match at a non-televised live event.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

