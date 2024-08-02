Bryan Danielson and Damian Priest notes

– Bryan Danielson says him wrestling in G1 Climax 34 this year almost happened: (via SI)

“Over the winter, I told Gedo, the booker in New Japan, ‘I would love to do the G1 this year!’ I’d just wrestled Zack Sabre in Japan [in February]. I was so excited. It all happened in the heat of the moment.

My neck isn’t doing real great right now. So there’s my health. But even if Tony [Khan] freed me up for the entire summer and said, ‘Go do the G1,’ I wouldn’t want to leave my wife and kids for that long. I don’t think my wife would think it was good for my health, either.

I’ve always wanted to do the G1. I don’t know if that’s going to be in the cards for me, and that’s OK.”

– World Champion Damian Priest on Rhea Ripley (via The New York Post):

“We just got back from the gym and we were riding in the car and I literally told her, ‘Man, it’s really good to have you back.’ I’ve felt like I’ve been missing something and it was my friend. It’s my road buddy. It’s my backstage buddy. Besides our TV dynamic, it’s everything else. I missed having that person next to me that also pushes me.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

