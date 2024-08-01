Shane McMahon and Gunther notes

– Shane McMahon has been trying to return to WWE since WrestleMania 39, but WWE is not interested in bringing him back due to ongoing issues.

Dave Meltzer mentioned that Shane recently met with AEW CEO Tony Khan, but it’s unclear if this meeting is part of a strategy to get WWE’s attention. Shane was well-paid in the past for his limited wrestling appearances. I know Shane McMahon has looked to get back in WWE. I know that the people in charge of WWE have no interest in him. Could that change with the idea that he would be willing to go to AEW? Maybe, maybe not…Shane got a lot, a lot of money if you compare the amount of money Shane got for the amount of work that he did when he was an active few-times-a-year pro wrestler. It was a really high number.

– Freddie Prinze Jr. believed WWE had not made a single error in the presentation of the Imperium leader. Gunther is the freakin’ man and has grown on the mic so much, so quickly. I feel like everything they have done with this dude is dead on. Like, zero mistakes so far with Gunther, zero mistakes.

