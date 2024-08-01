Logan Paul apologizes for spreading false information

Logan Paul has been forced to apologize after reacting to and then spreading false information regarding Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif. Imane was born a biological woman.

‼️ OOPSIES ‼️

I might be guilty of spreading misinformation along with the entirety of this app

Although she’s been previously disqualified for failing a “gender test” and has XY chromosomes, some sources say Imane Khelif was born a biological woman

I stand by my sentiment… https://t.co/oVfWARylCJ pic.twitter.com/S2QvHPHwWg

— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 1, 2024