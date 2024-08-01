Logan Paul apologizes for spreading false information

Aug 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Logan Paul has been forced to apologize after reacting to and then spreading false information regarding Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif. Imane was born a biological woman.

