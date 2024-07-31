Photo: Tony Khan had a meeting with Shane McMahon

Tony Khan had a private meeting with Shane McMahon this week.

The meeting took place in an office at a private Arlington airport on Monday.

Khan recently privately met with McMahon in Arlington, Texas. The two discussed the possibility of Shane working as an on camera wrestler for the promotion. Clearly, this would be a huge move as Shane Mcmahon is the son of former WWE owner Vince McMahon and the McMahon family, except for Stephanie, have been more or less cut out of the WWE history books since the Janel Grant situation came to light.

Shane is a known wrestling fan having seen ECW and brought many elements of ECW to his act in the WWE in the late 1990’s and 2000’s.

It is unclear if there would be any financial deal that would see Shane buy in to the company or perhaps even buy AEW. Of course, some get flashbacks to the storyline where Shane purchased WCW even though Vince McMahon really did.

