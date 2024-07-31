Photo: Tony Khan had a meeting with Shane McMahon
Tony Khan had a private meeting with Shane McMahon this week.
The meeting took place in an office at a private Arlington airport on Monday.
Khan recently privately met with McMahon in Arlington, Texas. The two discussed the possibility of Shane working as an on camera wrestler for the promotion. Clearly, this would be a huge move as Shane Mcmahon is the son of former WWE owner Vince McMahon and the McMahon family, except for Stephanie, have been more or less cut out of the WWE history books since the Janel Grant situation came to light.
Shane is a known wrestling fan having seen ECW and brought many elements of ECW to his act in the WWE in the late 1990’s and 2000’s.
It is unclear if there would be any financial deal that would see Shane buy in to the company or perhaps even buy AEW. Of course, some get flashbacks to the storyline where Shane purchased WCW even though Vince McMahon really did.
I get why some fans are all giddy about this, but I thought the goal of AEW was to create a product free of the McMahon BS and “Sports Entertainment” trappings. I may not be the biggest fan of AEW but I respect the hell out of their guts to be different than WWE. Any McMahon “buying into” or working with AEW in any degree is only going to hurt AEW in the long run. Shane does NOT have a track record of success in the wrestling business. Everything Shane has done in WWE, by and large, blew up in his face. If it weren’t for his wild stunts and devil-may-care attitude I doubt he’d be seen as any kind of visionary. I was one of the ones SHOCKED that Vince chose Stephanie over Shane, BUT the proof is in the pudding. Stephanie helped take WWE from the toilet of the late 2000s and early 2010s to a truly massive juggernaut of a company. That didn’t happen because of Shane. I hope this all goes in a solid direction, but it’s like Einstein talking physics with a third grade science teacher. TK is not a “promoter” in the sense that Shane is and TK doesn’t understand pro wrestling like Shane does. Ambitious, yes, but I don’t see Shane doing much to help AEW. If they were hinting at an invasion, well that’s dead now that we know they’re talking. Just saying, who does this help? It certainly doesn’t help TK or AEW in the end. If I were an AEW loyalist from the start, as anti-WWE as the bulk of AEW fans are, this would piss me off to no end. I would view it as betrayal in a sense. What were the last 5 years for if a McMahon is going to waltz in and try and play with AEW? Just saying. And is Shane just looking to get even? That’s not a good reason to do anything. It will only end up hurting Shane and AEW in the end.