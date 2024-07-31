Hart: “I don’t pay much attention to Bill. I don’t know anyone that does”

– During a virtual signing with Signed by Superstars, Bret Hart discussed dangerous moves in wrestling and brought up Booker T’s Scissors Kick in addition to the kick he received from Bill Goldberg that ended his career…

“Man, that’s a really dangerous move, that one (Bret said while looking at a photo of Booker T doing Scissors Kick to him) … When he did that to me, it drove my head right into the mat… Between him and Goldberg, they were trying to kill me. That was a really dangerous move. I had to tell him to stop. He couldn’t do it to me anymore. He (did it to) me two or three times and every time he did, drove my head right into the — almost right through the boards.”

“I don’t pay much attention to Bill. I don’t know anyone that does (Bret responded to follow-up question about Goldberg’s more recent comments about him).”

(quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)

