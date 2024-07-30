Skye Blue undergoing surgery

AEW star Skye Blue is undergoing surgery after suffering an ankle injury on the July 20 episode of Collision.

She got injured when Hikaru Shida went for a crossbody from the second rope to the outside and landed on Blue’s right ankle. The match was immediately stopped after the referee noticed the injury.

It’s unclear how long Blue will be out for. Kyle Fletcher posted a photo of Blue sitting on a bench outside of a hospital with her right leg in a cast and crutches on the side.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

