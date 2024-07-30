Punk says he’s polarizing, Cary Silkin not happy with ROH, new Jesse Ventura photo

Jul 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jesse Ventura posted…

CM Punk (Interview w/First Take):

“I’m very polarizing, for some odd reason. I tend to say how I feel, to a fault, I stand up for myself. Lot of people don’t like that and there’s always friction. I will be as polite and as kind to anybody I possibly can and, when they step out of line, I’m kind of the guy that checks them.”

– Former ROH owner Cary Silkin (while speaking to WrestleMobs) is seemingly not happy with the current Ring Of Honor Product.

“When Tony [Khan] bought it, I was there at that transition show [Supercard of Honor 2022]. I got to go in the ring, present the belts with FTR, good guys. That was the last great Ring of Honor show.”

