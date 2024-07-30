CM Punk, Jeff Hardy, and Daniel Garcia notes

– CM Punk’s (via First Take) Top 5 wrestlers of all time:

• Harley Race

• Terry Funk

• Stone Cold Steve Austin

• Eddie Guerrero

• Roddy Piper

– Jeff Hardy (via Busted Open Radio) has revealed that he is “really tired” of the Hardy Boyz entrance music.

“To be honest, the first time when we went back [to WWE] at WrestleMania 33, I remember talking to Jericho after and I was like, yeah man it was pretty cool even though they played that old ass Hardy Boyz music. Still to this day I was looking so forward to like ‘Modest’ hitting and I’ve done this thing with the Hardy Boyz music slowing down…and then it kicks into ‘Modest,’ which is my original TNA theme. Still in the future I think that can happen for sure. I’m kind of tired of that Hardy Boyz music. Really tired of it, to be honest. But the people aren’t.”

-“When they (AEW) did that angle they were aware that he (Daniel Garcia) may not be back.

So the angle was done in case he doesn’t come back. If he does come back, then they have a storyline feud with MJF.

I know he had been thinking about it, or he had told people he had been thinking about what he was going to do — I don’t think it’s 100% that he’s coming back, I will say that, but I don’t think that he’s re-signed or decided to leave yet.”

source: Bryan Alvarez via Wrestling Observer Radio

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

