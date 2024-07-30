Bianca Belair on her embarrassing moment in WWE

During an interview with The Metro, Bianca Belair revealed that the most “embarrassing” moment of her WWE career was when she lost the Smackdown women’s title to Becky Lynch at the 2021 Summerslam PLE…

“I risk getting embarrassed every time I go out there on live TV, so I have to just let it go,’ she laughed. ‘We go on live TV every day, with the possibility of embarrassing ourselves, so I kind of just expect it. I’ve never had like, wardrobe malfunctions or, my hair fall out. I don’t really have an embarrassing moment! Now I’m jinxing myself!”

“26 seconds at Summerslam, that’s the most embarrassed I’ve ever been. My parents were in the audience, they didn’t know what was going on, they had no idea what was happening. I felt really bad for them.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

