Sammy Guevara returns at ROH television tapings following suspension

Sammy Guevera made his return last night during the Ring of Honor television tapings, his first appearance since February.

Guevara was not injured but was suspended by AEW after his match against Jeff Hardy where he continued with the match despite Hardy being knocked out.

While the referee and the ringside physician didn’t get any flack for not stopping the match as per protocol, Guevara got the full brunt of the consequences when he hit his finishing move after Hardy got knocked out when Guevara hit a shooting star press and landed on his face with his knee.

It’s believed that the suspension lasted around two months but there was nothing creatively for him when his suspension was up.

SAMMY GUEVARA IN ROH RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/HRHOBNLeHl — Rizzy McGuire (@5StarBasile) July 28, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

