Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Shane Taylor notes

– Fandiem released the following announcement regarding WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan:

Want to meet Liv Morgan at WWE Monday Night RAW? Donate to Make-A-Wish and you could win a trip to Fort Lauderdale with a friend, friends & family tickets, and signed Air Jordans! Your donation makes dreams come true. Donate at fandiem.com/livmorgan.

– Jade Cargill’s cosplay of Rumi Usagiyama from My Hero Academia at WWE Tokyo show …

Jade Cargill dresses up as Mirko from ‘My Hero Academia’ for WWE’s Tokyo show. pic.twitter.com/3T8m61214I — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2024

– On AEW Collision Tony Schiavone announced on commentary that Shane Taylor was injured at ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Taylor was set to team with new ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty on Collision, but was instead replaced by Brian Cage.

