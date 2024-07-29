Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Shane Taylor notes

– Fandiem released the following announcement regarding WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan:

Want to meet Liv Morgan at WWE Monday Night RAW? Donate to Make-A-Wish and you could win a trip to Fort Lauderdale with a friend, friends & family tickets, and signed Air Jordans! Your donation makes dreams come true. Donate at fandiem.com/livmorgan.

Jade Cargill’s cosplay of Rumi Usagiyama from My Hero Academia at WWE Tokyo show …

– On AEW Collision Tony Schiavone announced on commentary that Shane Taylor was injured at ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Taylor was set to team with new ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty on Collision, but was instead replaced by Brian Cage.

